CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $520,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSX opened at $28.71 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
