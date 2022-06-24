CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $554,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe decreased their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $183.41 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.96. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

