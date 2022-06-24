CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $586,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 51,583 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKC opened at $85.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

