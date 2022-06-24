CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $640,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $542,230,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.45 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.94) to £111 ($135.96) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.49) to £120 ($146.99) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

