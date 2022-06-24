CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $651,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $169,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 180,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $118.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

