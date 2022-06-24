CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $693,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average is $91.46. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

