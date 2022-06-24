CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $714,000 Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,770 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $8,172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 510,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,290,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 233,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.42) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.63) to €12.50 ($13.16) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.47) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.26) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Shares of ING opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

