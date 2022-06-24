CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $741,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,793 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

