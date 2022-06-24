CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $772,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.04 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

