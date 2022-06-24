CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $287,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,277 shares of company stock worth $1,448,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

