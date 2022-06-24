CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,552 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth $512,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $37.20.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

About Shinhan Financial Group (Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

