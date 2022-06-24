CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $121.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.25. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

