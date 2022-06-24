CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,243,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $308.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.21 and its 200 day moving average is $356.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

