CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of BSEP opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.