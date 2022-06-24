CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $456.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $458.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

