CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after acquiring an additional 406,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $629,772,000 after acquiring an additional 189,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $532,645,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,183. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.92.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.89. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

