CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 188,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $0.60 to $0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of SNDL opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Sundial Growers Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

