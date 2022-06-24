CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,154,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 7,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after buying an additional 729,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Shares of TTD opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 226.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

