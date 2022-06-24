CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $35.15 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

