CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 231 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after acquiring an additional 846,290 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after buying an additional 496,952 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

Shares of EL opened at $258.56 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.85.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.