CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,802,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.46.

APD stock opened at $242.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

