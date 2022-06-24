CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 528 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after acquiring an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after acquiring an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.74. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

