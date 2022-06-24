CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 841 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

