CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 886 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of V stock opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.82 and its 200-day moving average is $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $373.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
Visa Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
