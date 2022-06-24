Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 367 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,597,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

