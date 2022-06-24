Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

