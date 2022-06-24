CareTech (LON:CTH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $644.25

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 644.25 ($7.89) and traded as low as GBX 628 ($7.69). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 630 ($7.72), with a volume of 13,180 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of CareTech to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.08) to GBX 750 ($9.19) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get CareTech alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £714.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 706.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 644.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, Foster Care, and Digital Technology. The Adult Services segment offers care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, mental health and autistic spectrum disorders, physical impairment, and brain injury.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.