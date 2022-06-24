Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $163.03

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$163.03 and traded as low as C$137.74. Cargojet shares last traded at C$139.72, with a volume of 45,288 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a C$165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$214.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$148.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$163.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The company had revenue of C$233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 7.7585957 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 87.54%.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

