Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.12

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.12 and traded as low as C$14.90. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$14.96, with a volume of 4,636 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$563.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.07.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CUP.U)
