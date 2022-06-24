Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT opened at $178.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.02 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.39.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

