Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average is $115.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

