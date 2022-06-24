Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 281,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 64,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

