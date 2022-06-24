Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP opened at $80.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average of $96.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.