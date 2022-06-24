Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 3,716 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 431.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 140,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 113,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,655,000 after purchasing an additional 304,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

