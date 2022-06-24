Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 5,480 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 311.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.21.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

