Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 6,237 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.32 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

