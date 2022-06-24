Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 875 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32.

