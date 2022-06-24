Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 957 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $140.11 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day moving average is $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

