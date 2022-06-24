Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after acquiring an additional 225,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

NYSE GS opened at $286.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

