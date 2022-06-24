Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

