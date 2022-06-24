Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

