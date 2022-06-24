Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

