Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,085,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,438 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,242,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,444,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,767,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $64.32 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94.

