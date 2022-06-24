Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 181.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.13 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

