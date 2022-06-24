Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $741,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

