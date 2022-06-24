Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 224,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $25.61.
