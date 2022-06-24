Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $676,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.65.

TEAM opened at $193.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

