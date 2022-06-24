Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

