Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 31.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 744,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after purchasing an additional 176,584 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $2,216,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of -221.39 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,131.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

