Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.85 and its 200 day moving average is $200.42. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.09 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.